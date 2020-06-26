Three men in hosptial after two seperate shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say three men are in the hospital after two separate shootings early Friday morning.

The first happened just before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on Cambridge Drive.

Police say two males were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say the suspect in this shooting is described as a black man with dreadlocks. No other information about the suspect could be given.

Police are also investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital shortly after 5 A.M.

They say officers were called to the area of 4th and Chestnut streets on a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings and a car that had been hit.

Shortly after, police say a man walked into UK Hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information in this shooting.

Both shootings are still under investigation.