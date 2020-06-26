Theft suspect sought; Chase lands man in jail

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man suspected of stealing from the Dollar General store in the Parksville community.

The man is shown on this surveillance photo inside the store, which is located on Highway 34 southeast of Danville.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (859) 238-1123.

In an unrelated case, 40-year-old Justin Steele Cooper, of Danville, is charged

with first-degree fleeing, meth trafficking, possession of heroin and other offenses after trying to run fro deputies.

The help of an off-duty Mercer County deputy ended the chase.

The incident began when a Boyle County deputy tried to stop a Chevrolet pickup on Alum Sprigs Road. The truck took off, eventually turning on Yates Road where off-duty Mercer County deputy Wes Gaddis was able to block the truck in, according to Boyle County deputies.

After a brief scuffle, Cooper was arrested, deputies said in a Facebook post.

During the arrest, methamphetamine, heroin, distribution bags and scales were found in Cooper’s possession, according to the post.

His bond is set at $10,000.