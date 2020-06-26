Potentially stormy weekend ahead

We continue to monitor the Saharan Dust in the Gulf of Mexico and the possibility of it affecting us here in Kentucky. This will affect the elderly and young children the most. Reduce your time outdoors if possible to avoid respiratory issues. Temperatures will be warm for Saturday once again, during the afternoon expect locally strong to severe thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TONIGHT – Expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions, lows will be in the upper 60s low 70s.
SATURDAY – Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms in the afternoon, highs will be in the mid 80s.
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com