Stolen Kubota sought; drug, gun charges filed

PULASKI CUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pulaski County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a stolen Kubota backhoe stolen earlier this week..

And drug and stolen gun charges have been keeping deputies busy.

- Advertisement -

The Kubota BX23 was stolen from North Highway 1247 sometime between Saturday night, June 20 and Tuesday afternoon, June 23, according to investigators.

According to the owner, it is scratched up and the hood latch is broken and hard to open.

Anyone with information should contact the Pulaski Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. Anonymous tips also can be left on the department’s website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php

Related Article: Panic at Frederick Douglass football game after claim of gun in the stands

In an unrelated case, 55-year-old Tony Cole, of Cole Trail in Somerset, is

charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a number of traffic-related offenses after deputies seized 16 grams of the highly addictive drug during a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Greg Speck.

Late Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress stopped Cole and was joined by Deputy Steven Alexander at the scene on Turner Street in Somerset.

During the stop, the officers located what they thought was meth. Science Hill Police Chief Jeff Sears field tested the suspected drugs and confirmed it was meth, according to the department. Cole is being held on a $10,000 cash or property bond. In another case, 59-year-old Preston Tuley Ridsdale, from Garland Road in Burnside, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a weapons-related charge following an investigation by Det. Joey Johnson and Lt. Bobby Jones.

According to Speck, on June 23, 2020, a handgun was reported missing by family members of a person who died as a result of a traffic collision.

With assistance from the family, detectives learned the firearm was purchased at a gun store in Somerset. Store personnel told investigators Ridsdale was with the accident victim when she purchased the gun about two hours before the accident happened, according to the sheriff.

Ridsdale is a convicted felon and would not have been able to buy the gun.

Detectives went to Ridsdale’s home, seized the missing weapon and arrested him on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and probation violation.