Stolen car recovered after chase, crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase, a crash and the recovery of a car reported stolen earlier this week in Corbin.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Deputy Chad Estep, Lt. Dennis Foley, SGT. Saunders and Deputy Chad Foley were working areas of increased criminal activity when a white Ford Mustang failed to stop for Estep on Barton Mill Cutoff in Corbin, according to a post of the department’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

A police pursuit began that traveled through Oak Ridge Church Road, 5th Street, Black Diamond, Hightop and ending on Davis Road.

Corbin Police officers Jeff Hill and Kenneth Proffitt, and Williamsburg Police Department Officer Elijah Hunter with K9 Vicco joined the pursuit that ended with the Mustang crashing into a wooded area at the end of Davis Road, according to the post.

The car had been reported stolen from the Red Roof Inn in Corbin earlier.

The case remains under investigation.