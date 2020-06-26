Residents must wait a bit longer to dive in pool at Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The re-opening of public pools is something that’s highly anticipated throughout the state on Monday. However, not every pool is opening just yet.

Colts Run Apartments in Lexington says it won’t be ready for renters to take a dip Monday.

Manager Jonathan Wood says an inspector has to come out on Thursday before anything can happen, but guidelines are already in place for when it can.

Wood says only 15 people can be in the pool area at a time and they will have an hour limit. He also says seats will be six feet apart, and residents can only swim during office hours.

He says he knows how it’s an inconvenience right now, but it’ll be worth it later.

“Bear with us,” says Wood. “Hopefully, at some point we’ll be able you’ll be able to enjoy the pool at full capacity. I anticipate that we are going to have a huge back to the pool, instead of back-to- school, but back-to-the-pool-party.”

Colts Run Apartments isn’t alone. Several Lexington area apartments say they won’t open for at least for another week.