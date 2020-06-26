Police say driver runs red light and T-bones another car; both are okay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says a driver ran a red light in the Hamburg area of Man O War and T-boned another driver trapping her in her minivan.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night on Man O War and Pleasant Ridge Road.

- Advertisement -

A driver headed up Man O War towards I-75 hit the woman driving the minivan as she crossed Man O War from Sir Barton as it turned into Pleasant Ridge Road, according to officers.

Police say the minivan was knocked over in the crash, entrapping the woman inside the car, but first responders were able to safely get her out.

Both drivers are okay and the intersection was partially blocked for about an hour, according to Lexington Police.