Lexington kicks off July with plenty to do

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Decorate a mailbox, run more than six miles virtually, and do some other things differently.

Lexington is celebrating the Fourth with a twist on some favorites, the fireworks and a virtual Bluegrass 10,000, and with something new.

Beginning at 10 p.m., July 4, Lexington will light up the sky with a spectacular high-flying fireworks display designed to be visible within a mile radius of the downtown launch pad. Citizens who can’t see the fireworks from their homes are encouraged to drive to an appropriate parking spot and celebrate from their cars.

“There are lots of places to park. Bring the lawn chairs, and sit near the car. Maintain social distance, wear a mask, and enjoy the evening,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The Bluegrass 10,000 is on, but virtually. Register by July 1 online for $35 at lexingtonky.gov. Run between July 1 and July 7, then enter your time online. Shirts designed by Cricket Press are available for curbside pick-up.

Decorate your door or Mailbox for the Fourth, and enter the contest. On the Fourth of July, walk together as a family and check out all the creations! There will be a contest with the Mayor picking the winner. Find details here: Decorate for the Fourth.

Or enjoy the Week of Festive Crafts. Parks is planning different crafts for every day of Fourth of July week. Ideas will be posted on the Parks’ ArtWorks page.

CELEBRATING WITH MUSIC, DANCE OR ART

Several summer concerts are planned at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.:

Summer Nights in Suburbia, July 17 and 24, Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

Southland Jamboree, July 16 and 23, Moondance.

Ballet under the Stars July 29 – Aug 2 (rain date Aug 3), Moondance.

City Gallery: Art in the Time of Corona, ongoing, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

Community Gallery: Arts Resilience Fundraiser Show, mid-July, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

Paint the Town, July 1 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

AND THEN THERE’S …

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary continues its self-guided programs.

Summer camps are ongoing.

Therapeutic Recreation is providing Zoom programming.

The City will not be offering the Big Band and Jazz series until August.