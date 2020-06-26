Kentucky Air Guard to get new facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Air National Guard is breaking ground Friday on a new $8.9 million response forces facility.

The 28,000-square-foot, two-story building in Louisville will house the Contingency

Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical

detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package.

Construction is expected to be completed in 15 months.

“This groundbreaking represents an incredible investment in Kentucky’s

Air National Guard, its members and the essential protection they

provide,” said Col David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. “The

expanded Response Forces Facility will allow us to conduct integral

training and provide expanded workspaces to the men and women who work

at the wing.”

The building is the largest base infrastructure project in more than 20

years.