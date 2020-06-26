Keeneland expects fans to return for Fall Meet

Now that the state is allowing Churchill Downs to have spectators for the Kentucky Derby, Keeneland is working towards and expects to have fans for their fall meet. The question is how many.

“All of the guidelines stay the same. Our credential process stays the same. Our ticketing process, whether that’s 3,000 people or 30,000 people and anywhere within that range, so our processes remain the same. It’s just a manner of volume,” said Vince Gabbert, vice president and COO, Keeneland.

While Churchill Downs is a larger track with more space than Keeneland, how the Derby operates will help indicate the attendance number for the track and play a huge role in the purse size for the meet.

“We generally are in the top three as far as purses paid out. A lot of that is generated off of that revenue from our fans coming, so it only helps us in providing a competitive product in helping recruit owners and keeping people here in the state,” said Gabbert.

One area to watch will be travel restrictions. Gabbert said those could prevent international buyers and sellers from attending the September sales. It’s unlikely, though, to be a problem for international horse running in November’s Breeders’ Cup.

“The opportunity for them to come to the States two or three weeks before the Breeders Cup, go through any quarantine procedures and then run for the Breeders Cup is still extremely logical and efficient for us to be able to handle,” said Gabbert.

Gabbert said tickets for those events will all have to be purchased in advance. Unlike Churchill Downs, they will likely require people to wear masks this fall.

LEXINGTON, KY (Keeneland PR) – Keeneland has been granted approval to permit a limited number of participating owners to attend the upcoming Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.

Keeneland officials collaborated with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state public health officials to develop a plan that ensures the safety of horsemen and track employees under the Healthy at Work guidelines.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome owners to Keeneland to watch their horses run during the Summer Meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We thank Gov. Beshear and state and local health officials for their counsel and support as we remain vigilant about the safety of participants and Keeneland staff during this next phase of our reopening process. Our team has done a tremendous job of creating a plan that spreads seating for owners safely throughout the facility, allowing inside and outside accommodations so they can comfortably view the races. It’s quite an accomplishment for these unprecedented times.”

As previously announced, due to restrictions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Keeneland’s Summer Meet will be held without spectators.

“While we would love nothing more than to see our fans fill the stands, unfortunately at this time we are not confident we can maintain the recommended safety guidelines and also deliver the quality racing experience our fans expect of Keeneland,” Thomason said. “We are working closely with health officials to allow spectators at Keeneland for our Fall Meet.”

Keeneland’s Summer Meet guidelines include: