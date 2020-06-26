July 4 holiday alters Lexington trash schedule

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

No collections will be made on Friday, July 3. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickups on Fridays will be serviced on Wednesday, July 1.

Those with Friday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Other collections that week will be made as usual.

Businesses with dumpsters normally serviced by the city on Fridays, will have their units picked up on Thursday.

Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced by the city on Thursdays will have their units serviced on Wednesday.

The truck that runs downtown will operate as normal on Saturday, the holiday.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility and the Lexington Recycle Center will be closed on Friday, July 3, as well as the holiday. The Electronics Recycle Center continues to be closed as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.