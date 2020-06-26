Fayette County primary results expected Tuesday around noon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Clerk says Primary Election results are expected Tuesday around lunch time.

The clerk for Fayette County, Don Blevins, says the last batch of mail-in ballots should be ready to be tallied by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, meaning he expects official results around noon.

This is a few hours earlier than the original end-of-day deadline.

Fayette County had 92,000 requests for absentee ballots and had about a 90% of those requests returned.

In-person voting at Kroger Field, Lexington’s only polling location, tallied up 3,900 people, Blevins said.

Making this year’s primary turnout a record high, Blevins says close to 40 percent of registered voters cast their vote, Tuesday, June 23.

Waiting a whole week for officials results is unusual and with that comes nuances like predicting winners.

Blevins warns to be careful of misleading ‘live’ election results posted by national media outlets, because most only include in-person ballots.

“The reason is the results they’re reporting from Fayette County, for example, represents less than five percent of the total votes cast. So that’s absolutely useless data,” Blevins said.

In particular he points the contested U.S. Senate Primary for Democrats and not to draw conclusions just yet.

“I know it’s titillating and a little interesting, but it doesn’t really indicate anything,” Blevins said.