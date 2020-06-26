Ethington earns special education teaching honor

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amber Ethington of Garrett Morgan Elementary is Fayette County’s Outstanding Special Educator for 2020.

The Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative, which canceled its spring awards luncheon amid COVID-19 restrictions, recognized the recipients online in June.

- Advertisement -

Ethington has taught students with moderate/severe disabilities for six years, including two years previously at Julius Marks Elementary.

“My goal for exceptional children is that they will live in a more inclusive world where they are pushed to their potential and achieve the unimaginable. These children can do anything as long as they are believed in,” she said.

A native of Versailles, Ethington attended the University of Kentucky where she earned a B.S. in Special Education MSD and a master’s degree in Special Education Teacher Leadership with an Autism Certificate.

Related Article: Lane closures scheduled for New Circle Road in Fayette County

She is working on her certification as a board-certified behavior analyst.