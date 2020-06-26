Bars can re-open Monday, but not everyone will

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state will be almost completely up and running on Monday, with bars preparing to open its doors.

However, not every bar has the same outlook on what that should look like.

‘Elixir Downtown’ opened three week ago in the midst of a global pandemic. It was formerly ‘Parlay Social.’

Elixir says it’s been able to offer food to open a couple weeks early.

“Well the best thing is I can train,” says General Manager Oliver Winn. “33 percent – it’s like a soft opening every night.”

Winn says he’s excited for Monday though because the bar gets to really come alive with drinks, food and mixing in live music.

“Just trying to turn it into a true show venue where everything you see is a show,” said Winn.

But that show will be seen from a safe distance. Winn says he plans to follow safety guidelines, such as spacing out seats and providing sanitizing stations throughout the bar. There’s also outdoor seating for guests.

Winn says opening during this time made him very aware of the importance of being safe.

“Pretty much I’ve remodeled this whole place,” Winn says. “Everything’s clean, sanitary. There’s nothing in here that hasn’t been touched, wiped down.”

Winn says there will be a max of 100 guests.

On the flip side, across the street from Elixir, Centro Bar says it’s not making any changes on Monday.

“It’s been really smooth and it’s worked really well so far,” says Manager Jordan Cox. “We want to keep it going.”

Cox says customers come in for their drinks, but seating is outside. He says there’s no need to return to normal just yet, especially with the nice weather the city’s been having.

“When it rains, that’s another issue,” Cox says. “We contemplate either closing or just having limited guest in.”

However, Cox says the bar will likely close for the night if there is heavy rain in the near future.

Overall, both bars say they want their guest to have a great time while being safe.