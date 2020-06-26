Assistant police chief indicted for assaulting suspect

CUMBERLAND Ky. (WTVQ) – A southeast Kentucky assistant police chief faces up to 20 years in prison after being indicted on federal excessive force charges.

A federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Kenny Ray Raleigh, of Partridge, Ky., on one count of unreasonable force by a police officer acting under color of law and one count of obstruction of justice.

Raleigh is the assistant police chief in Cumberland, a town of about 2,200 east of Harlan along Highways 119 and 160 in Harlan County.

According to federal prosecutors, the first charge alleges that while acting as an assistant chief, Raleigh “willfully deprived” a suspect of the right to be free by assaulting him several times, resulting in injury.

The second count alleges Raleigh attempted to persuade a fellow officer not to provide information to federal investigators about the first incident.

Specifically, the indictment alleges Raleigh directed a fellow officer to charge the man with resisting arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Raleigh’s next appearance before the United States District Court in London will be a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 25, 2020.

As charged in the indictment, the first count carries up to 10 years in prison and the second carries as much as 20 years, prosecutors said.

Raleigh, who is the brother of the town’s mayor, ran into trouble in January when he was stopped for suspicion of DUI on Jan. 13. He passed field sobriety ad breathalyzer tests, according to WRIL radio and was not charged, but he was suspended for two weeks, the radio station reported at the time.