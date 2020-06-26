Annual Kentucky Derby-Eve Barnstable Brown Gala canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Barnstable Brown Gala is canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers said, “it is impossible to have a huge Gala of our standards in this global pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

In year’s past the Kentucky Derby-Eve gala has been a star-studded event including: Usher, Kid Rock, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Brooke Shields.

The party is hosted by Patricia Barnstable Brown at the Barnstable Brown Mansion and proceeds benefit Diabetes Research at the University of Kentucky.

“Our foremost goal is raising funds for the health and well being of our community and look forward to breaking our fundraising records in 2021 for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky,” Tricia Barnstable Brown said.