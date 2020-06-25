Woodford County man is $100,000 ‘scratch-off’ winner

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Woodford County man, who wished to remain anonymous, is the latest player to hit it big on a $100,000 Gold Rush Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

After taxes, he walked away with $71,000.

- Advertisement -

The man purchased the $30 ticket last Friday from Midway Foodmart. While scratching off the ticket at home, he matched the number 23, revealing the $100,000 prize located below.

“I was shocked. I looked at it again and again to make sure it was what I thought it was,” he told lottery officials.

He said he even called his son to make sure.

Related Article: Woodford County woman overcomes coronavirus

His wife thought he was crazy when he told her the news.

“You have to actually see something like that to actually believe it,” she said.

His wife told lottery officials her husband rarely plays scratch-offs.

“He just went in to buy one. It was the good one,” she said.

After taxes, he walked out of lottery headquarters with a check for $71,000.

Midway Foodmart will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.