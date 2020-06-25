A Beautiful Thursday with Storm Chances this Weekend

Temperatures will be right about average for this time of year in Lexington. As we enjoy a few calm days weather wise with mostly sunny skies. We continue to monitor the Saharan Dust in the Gulf of Mexico and the possibility of it affecting us here in Kentucky. More importantly a big change comes this weekend with showers and thunderstorms likely with temperatures dropping off a bit from the upper 80s to the low 80s.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

TODAY – Expect mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions, highs will be in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies, lows will be in the lower 60s.

