Pride of Place LGBTQ history tour launches in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A self-guided walking tour, showing historic landmarks of Lexington’s LGBTQIA*+ history, kicked off downtown Thursday.

People lined up outside the Kentucky theater to get a hand-out with the list of nine locations to visit, each of which had guides outside to tell visitors its historical significance.

The locations include The Bar Complex, the oldest queer gathering place in the state and Henry Faulkner House, home of a famous gay painter.

Organizer Jonathan Coleman, PhD says it’s important to reflect on the past while looking toward the future.

“LGBTQ history is Kentucky’s history, and it’s also important for Kentucky’s LGBTQ community to know they are a part, a long part, of the commonwealth’s history,” Coleman said.

He added the brochure will be available to the public at the Lexington Visitor’s Center, the Pride Community Services Organization, and online.