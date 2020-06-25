Parade begins services for football player who drowned

Emanuel Prewitt

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A parade Thursday afternoon will start the process of bringing 17-year-old Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt ‘home.’

According to a Madison Central Facebook post, friends, family, classmates and teammates are invited to join the parade, which will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Boonesborough Bridge on I-75 at the Clark-Madison County line and follow I-75 South to exit 87 onto Barnes Mill Road and then right on Crutcher Pike to the Richmond House of Prayer, where visitation for the Madison Central High School student will start.
A police escort will lead the parade.
Prewitt died June 10 during a tragic swimming accident with friends at Lake Herrington in Boyle County.
Thursday afternoon’s parade is the beginning of visitation leading up to the  funeral Friday for the rising senior at Madison Central, according to arrangements posted by Keith P. Clark and Sons Funeral Home in Richmond.

Prewitt is survived by his parents, Kelly Prewitt and Jessie White; a sister, Jessirae Prewitt; and maternal grandparents, Larry and Shauneta Prewitt, Aunt, Brandy (Chris) Benton, cousins; Zeke and Levi Benton;
half-siblings; Desman Laduke, Jessie White Jr., Jayshara Washington and
Omarion Whitley, according to the obituary.

The first visitation is 3-4 p.m. Thursday for his immediate family. Visitation for the Madison Central football team is 4-5 p.m., and visitation for the public is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, according to the funeral home.

A second visitation for the public is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Richmond House of Prayer at 330 Mule Shed Lane in Richmond, according to the fueral home.

The funeral for immediate family only is 2 p.m. Friday at the church, where Rev. Own Moody is pastor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Madison Central High School football field.

Live streaming will start for Prewitt’s service will start at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 26. According to the funeral home, a password is required to get the live stream. Contact Kelly or Jessirae through text or Facebook messenger to get a password, according to the funeral home.

