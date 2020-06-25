Parade begins services for football player who drowned

Prewitt is survived by his parents, Kelly Prewitt and Jessie White; a sister, Jessirae Prewitt; and maternal grandparents, Larry and Shauneta Prewitt, Aunt, Brandy (Chris) Benton, cousins; Zeke and Levi Benton;

half-siblings; Desman Laduke, Jessie White Jr., Jayshara Washington and

Omarion Whitley, according to the obituary.

- Advertisement -

The first visitation is 3-4 p.m. Thursday for his immediate family. Visitation for the Madison Central football team is 4-5 p.m., and visitation for the public is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, according to the funeral home.

A second visitation for the public is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Richmond House of Prayer at 330 Mule Shed Lane in Richmond, according to the fueral home.

The funeral for immediate family only is 2 p.m. Friday at the church, where Rev. Own Moody is pastor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Madison Central High School football field.

Live streaming will start for Prewitt’s service will start at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 26. According to the funeral home, a password is required to get the live stream. Contact Kelly or Jessirae through text or Facebook messenger to get a password, according to the funeral home.