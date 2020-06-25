New Scott County High School to be built without raising taxes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A surprise announcement at Thursday’s Scott County Board of Education meeting, a new Scott County High School will be built without raising taxes, according to a report in the Georgetown News-Graphic.

The report says the new school will be built on farm property owned by the school system inside the new section of the bypass off Long Lick Pike. It will be built to accommodate approximately 1,500 students and could include a full athletic complex, according to the newspaper.

- Advertisement -

Once the new Scott County High School opens, the existing high school will be renovated and become the new home of Scott County Middle School, according to the report.

The renovation is expected to take about one year with middle school students moving-in at the start of the 2024 school year, according to the report.

Here is the timeline for the new high school:

-Design and schematics conceived over the next year

-Bids to go out June 2021

-Bids accepted around July 7, 2021

-Break ground July 2021

-Completion in 24-months, in time for classes in 2023