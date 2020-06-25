New phone app gives Crime Stoppers another tool

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crime Stoppers has a new tool to try to stay ahead of criminals.

And this one allows tipsters to provide information almost on the spot if they want or to wait until they are in a safe place.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announced Thursday the availability of a mobile app called P3 Tips to submit information anonymously to law enforcement.

The P3 Tips app is a free download for mobile devices.

It backs up the Crime Stoppers website — www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com — and phone numbers — 859-253-2020 or 877-970-2020. These anonymous reporting tools have helped solve thousands of crimes in Lexington and Central Kentucky.

With the addition of the more user-friendly P3 Tips app, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is discontinuing the use of the Text-a-Tip program.

Both the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers website and the P3 Tips app are powered by Anderson Software, which provides secure, anonymous crime reporting platforms used by law enforcement agencies across the country, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters choose a four-digit code to identify themselves and never have to provide their name, location, or contact information.

This secure process allows potentially reluctant callers to provide important crime information to investigators.

Tipsters can submit information for any type of criminal activity and upload photos or video. Tips submitted through the website can be in English, Spanish, or French.

The information is then reviewed by the Crime Stoppers coordinator and forwarded to the appropriate investigative unit or law enforcement agency. Information that leads to a felony arrest or indictment could be eligible for a cash reward.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is a non-profit program funded through private donations and fundraising.

Additional information and download links for the P3 Tips app are available at www.p3tips.com.