Lexington police search for juvenile suspect after chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for a juvenile suspect, after an overnight police chase.

Police say they stopped a stolen car around 2:42 A.M. Thursday. That’s when they say the driver and passenger ran from them. The passenger was found in a construction area behind Rupp Arena. The driver was not caught.

The 1965 Ford Mustang was reported stolen Wednesday, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are not releasing any names because both suspects are juveniles.