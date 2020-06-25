Some KY ballots processed with wrong date, quickly corrected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of ballots mailed on Primary Election Day on Tuesday were processed with the incorrect postmark date, but were quickly corrected by postal workers, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says postal workers were still processing ballots at a Louisville facility on Election Day when the clock switched over to midnight, which automatically changed the timestamp from the 23rd to the 24th.

The report says it affected 19,000 ballots, but postal workers immediately caught the issue. The post office notified the Secretary of State and State Board of Elections so they could let county clerks know there was an issue, according to the newspaper report.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins told the Herald-Leader that he received “a handful” of those ballots, but they were easily identifiable because they were hand-stamped with the correct June 23 date.

“We know which ones they are,” Blevins told the newspaper. “They’re now valid ballots, so we threw them in the mix. Problem solved.”