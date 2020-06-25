Keeneland track announcer to call your videos

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland’s track announcer Kurt Becker will now call your videos, if you’re selected as a winner.

Keeneland officials shared a post on Twitter asking for people to submit their videos. It says in part, “Just submit your video by posting it to social media with the hashtag #keenelandcalls or email to marketing@keeneland.com. We’ll select the best, have Kurt work his magic and post the winning entries during the Summer Meet!”

- Advertisement -

According to Keeneland, Becker has been the track announcer for more than 20 years. He’s also the only announcer in Keeneland track history. Read more about his background HERE.

Keeneland shared an example of a video of dogs HERE.