Justice for #BreonnaTaylor rally in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rally seeking justice for the death of EMT Breonna Taylor at the hands of police is set Thursday morning in Frankfort.

Artists, athletes and influencers are encouraged to join activist group ‘Until Freedom’ and ‘Black Lives Matter Louisville’.

The group says they’re calling for criminal charges against all police officers involved and not just job terminations.

Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison, accused of shooting and killing Taylor, is now appealing to the city’s police merit board. Hankison’s lawyer calls his termination “a cowardly political act” that was “not justified.”

Hankison, one of three officers involved in Taylor’s death, was fired for violating procedures.

According to his termination letter, Hankison “blindly fired” 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment while executing a narcotics search warrant. The appeal says Hankison did not “blindly” fire, but “acted in quick response to the gunfire directed at himself and other officers.”

The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Frankfort at the Kentucky State Capitol.