Floyd County launches new ‘School of Innovation’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County is carrying out a promise, starting a new STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — academy.

This week, the Floyd County School Board agreed to call the new program the Floyd County School of Innovation with Christina Crase leading the project as principal.

“You’ve heard me mention our goal of having a STEM academy for students and we are so excited to begin sharing more details. At our last board of education meeting, the board voted to name the school the Floyd County School of Innovation. Christina Crase will be the principal and will also teach math classes,” Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins said in a statement.

According to Adkins, the new program offers three pathways — engineering, computer science and heavy equipment — for any student who will be in 9th-12th grade for the 2020-2021 school year.

Health service courses also will be available to juniors an seniors, Adkins said.

Crase is a veteran high school math teacher. She began her career at Betsy Layne High School and taught there until moving to Floyd Central High School when it opened in 2017.

Crase has worked as a curriculum lead at the school and district levels. She’s mentored new teachers, coached multiple sports, including being the head volleyball coach for more than a decade. Crase has received grants for innovative instructional projects and is a STEM leader in the region, Adkins said.

“Students always ask ‘why do I need to know this?’ It was difficult as a math teacher to find the time to show them the ‘why behind every standard. But with this school – this is the ‘why.’ Students can come to FCSI and dive deep into the content that’s related to the field they love,” Crase said of the new position.

“We will see students who may not have found traditional school to be a

good fit become inspired and begin to love learning again. That’s why our School of Innovation is so amazing and why I wanted this position. I want students to love coming to school, to learn material relevant to their

future, and to begin to understand the ‘why’ behind all the other subjects.

“I’m excited for us to help students understand the importance of learning various subjects and how each of those subjects play a part in careers,” Crase continued.

“We had an idea for a STEM academy but what the Floyd County School of

Innovation is going to be far exceeds our original thoughts. In the future, we will announce partnerships with universities, businesses and community members that will show the extent of the capabilities of this school,” Adkins said. ‘We can’t wait to see how this school will impact students’ lives and our region.”