Churchill Downs releases guidelines for spectators wanting to attend 146th Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – After consulting with Governor Andy Beshear and public health officials, Churchill Downs has announced spectators will be allowed for the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5th as well as the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. The Derby annually has more than 150,000 spectators. Churchill Downs RaceTrack President Kevin Flanery says You can expect that number to cut down.

“We will have reduce capacities at various points through the facility. We’re going to work through that, obviously just getting the guidelines this week and getting the approvals yesterday,” said Flanery. “We’ve got some work to do, but our team they are in it up to their necks and having a great time and really doing everything right to make sure that we have a great experience as we come into this facility.”

There are 60,000 reserved seats at Churchill along with even more general admission tickets for those who won’t have a seat. Flanery says he expects general admission to be cut by at much 60%. That also means the popular infield will also have fewer people.

“They will come through the infield gate at the corner and be relegated to the infield itself,” says Flanery. “That’s 27 acres of space. We will limit the number of tickets that will be sold in there and we’ll work through that piece as well so that we’ve got the chance for folks to socially distance.”

Also be prepared to make sure your mask matches you Derby outfit. Flanery says they will ask spectators to wear a mask. Another big topic isbetting. Flanery encourages spectators to get twinspires.com. If you’re old school, then expect betting at a teller to be different as well.

“We will spread out the mutual tellers and cue them as well. If you wanna bet, you don’t have to actually go to a window,” said Flanery. “You can do that on your own personal device. So we have a very robust what’s called a distributed antenna system. So your 4G works pretty well. We are investing more in the WiFi in certain areas between now and Derby. So now we’re going to boost some of that as well.”

Flanery knows September is a long way away and they will continue to monitor and make changes as needed. He feels having derby with spectators is the next step in moving forward.

“We know a lot of people that have had a lot of hurt during this crisis and our hearts go out to them, but we also know that we have to take baby steps as community to move forward and do something that lifts the spirits of this town and the world,” said Flanery. “We’re going to go our parts on both sides. Be safe and responsible, but also try and to make those movements so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”