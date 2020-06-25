Barbourville city councilman charged after DEA searches pharmacies

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis was charged after the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) searched three pharmacies in eastern Kentucky, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the 73-year old Manis, who owns and is the chief pharmacist at Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville, illegally gave a cooperating witness prescription drugs, according to an affidavit that unsealed Thursday.

A federal agent says Manis filled prescriptions for people who the cooperating witness “sponsored.” The cooperating witness would help the people he sponsored get the medications, and in return, they would give the witness some or all of the prescription drugs, according to the report.

The affidavit alleges Manis met the cooperating witness at Manis’ pharmacy after hours to fill prescriptions. It also alleges Manis would fill prescriptions without the presence of the person for whom they were written, according to the newspaper report.

A drug task force officer in the affidavit says Manis “was distributing controlled substances knowing that they were being diverted.” The officer says Manis apparently had knowledge of the cooperating witness’ sponsorship program, according to the Herald-Leader.

Manis was in federal court on Thursday via teleconference. He was ordered held pending a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2020, according to court records cited by the newspaper report.

The Herald-Leader reports the other two pharmacies searched were Plaza Drug in London and Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin. No arrests were made at those pharmacies, according to the report.