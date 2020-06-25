UPDATE: Parents offer reward for info on missing Wolfe County teen

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The parents of a teenage boy missing in Wolfe County since June 17 are offering a reward.

According to their Facebook post, John and Renae Cannon are offering $1,000 “for the information that gets us the return of Ashton. The information must come from someone that has either seen him or spoken to him. Again the information must lead to his return. You can private message Renae Cannon or myself,” John Cannon said in the post.

ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED JUNE 22, 2020

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wolfe County authorities are searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen Wednesday.

According to Wolfe County Emergency Management, Ashton Cannon is described as being 5-4 and weighing 110 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes an a hoodie.

Anyone with information should call Wolfe County Dispatch at 606-668-6757.