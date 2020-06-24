Woman gets life without parole for killing family

WHITLEY COUNTY— A 44-year-old Whitley County woman who killed her husband and two children is sentenced to life without parole.

During a video hearing Wednesday with Judge Jeff Burdette, Courtney Taylor was sentenced for the January 2017 crime that shocked the community, according to the Times-Tribune newspaper.

Taylor entered a plea in February where she didn’t admit guilt to three counts of murder but acknowledged the state had enough proof to convince a jury, the newspaper said. Prosecutors recommended the life-without-parole sentence.

Judge Burdette said he reached his decision to agree with the recommendation after reviewing a pre-sentence investigation, the victim impact statements, and Taylor’s circumstances, the newspaper reported.Wednesday’s sentencing also means relatives don’t have to face a month-long trial and can now have some closure, the newspaper reported.

Taylor is accused of shooting her family in their beds. Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies in the Emlyn community after a family member called 911 with concerns, according to the Times-Tribune.

Taylor pointed a gun at deputies when they arrived. She was shot twice.

Charges of trying to kill the deputies were retired.