Sunshine, low humidity, and spot showers

Temperatures will be slightly below normal today. Average high for Lexington this time of year is 85 degrees. Even with the cooler temperatures the sunny skies the daytime heating will likely fire off a few isolated showers.

Patchy fog likely tonight.

- Advertisement -

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

TODAY – Expect mostly sunny skies with spot showers possible in the afternoon hours, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies, lows will be in the lower 60s.

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com