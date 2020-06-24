In-person unemployment sessions returning, starting in other towns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In-person assistance to people still trying to get their unemployment benefits will return to Frankfort next week and start in some communities then as well.

But it will be Thursday before details on signups and locations will be annouced, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing Wednesday.

In-person assistance by appointment in Frankfort will be 8-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday next week. The location has not yet been announced.

On June 29-30, in-person services will be open in Ashland and Owensboro by appointment from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. local time. Again, signup details and locations will be released Thursday, Beshear said.

And on July 7-8, staffers will be in Somerset and Hopkinsville with details still to come.

“As we rebuild the unemployment insurance office after years of neglect, our goal is to train enough people to permanently get offices open in communities to handle these everyday,” Beshear said.

The governor said his goal in rebuilding the department, which lost half its offices and almost 100 staffers during budget reductions in 2017, is to “quadruple the work force as fast as humanly possible.”

That will mean training as many as 200 people to get 10-person staffs in 20 offices across the state, Beshear said, admitting it still is not “fast enough.”

“Hopefully we can avoid ever being in this situation again,” he said.