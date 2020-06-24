Local governments get grants to preserve records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – They are vital to everything from court appeals to tracking family history. But they also fill closets, offices and storage units across the state.

Wednesday, the Department for Libraries and Archives within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet awarded more than $220,000 in grants to 10 local governments to help preserve and manage records.

The Local Records Program helps to protect and make available records with continuing archival value and assists local agencies with records management through direct services, training and grant support.

“Preserving Kentucky’s local records for future use in an organized and accessible fashion is an important function of a transparent government,” the state said in making the announcement. “During the 36-year history of KDLA’s Local Records Program, about $25 million has been distributed across Kentucky in grants. If not for these local grants, many valuable records would be lost forever.”

KDLA has awarded 10 grants statewide totaling $220,238 in the first round of fiscal year 2021 Local Records Program grant funds. Funds are made available through fees enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly to preserve and provide access to local public records. Any local government agency may apply for this grant.

“Records from local agencies are valuable resources that need to be preserved,” KDLA Commissioner Terry Manuel said. “This program has provided many local agencies the means to support preservation and public access so records of historical value may be available for years to come.”

The first round of 2021 Local Records Program grant funds have been awarded to the following recipients:

• Bullitt County Sheriff – $30,000

• Edmonson County Clerk – $10,540

• Gateway Area Development District – $5,500

• Henderson County Clerk – $54,405

• Muhlenberg County Clerk – $25,600

• Nortonville City Clerk – $7,980

• Paducah City Clerk – $8,640

• Paducah Police Department – $33,529

• Trimble County Clerk – $18,320

• Union County Clerk – $25,724

With four regional administrators working with local officials, KDLA ensures professional archival and records management assistance in county and city offices, school districts, and health departments. Local Records Program grant funds have supported work in microfilming, preservation, equipment, automated indexing, digital imaging systems and codification of ordinances.