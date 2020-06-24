Lexington Police investigate shots fired into house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating shots fired into a house on Monmouth Drive just before noon Wednesday.

According to police and neighbors, bullet holes were found near the front door of the house, which was occupied by a mother and father and kids at the time.

The home owner came out and returned fire, neighbors said but that has not been confirmed by police.

Fortunately no one was injured, according to police, who are continuing to talk to neighbors to try to figure out what happened and why.

The shooter may have been in a red or maroon SUV but police aren’t sure of the make or model.