KY Dept. of Education releases guidance on school re-opening; masks must be worn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education released guidance Wednesday on how to safely re-open schools in the fall.

Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stressed that the plan will be flexible because they say they know the new measures are drastic changes from the norm.

For example, students will be required to be six feet away from each other in classrooms, but if that’s not possible, they must wear masks.

On the flip side, if schools have the space to spread out in classrooms, students won’t have to wear a mask.

Also, the guidance says school buses can be fully loaded, but masks have to be worn and temperature checks must be taken, or a parent must assure the district their child does not have a temperature over 100.4. However, every student will be check upon entry to the school.

Officials says students will be sent home if they have a temp higher than 100.4, are experiencing sickness such as vomiting, or have been exposed to a COVID-positive person in the last 48 hours.

Brown says the state quickly adapted before, and says he knows school districts can do it again.

“Seeing what I saw in our school districts, all 172 of them, what they did last semester, even though it was imperfect, even though non-traditional instruction is imperfect, what they did and how they did it tells me that they will be doing this and they will be meeting those expectations because that’s the best thing for their students,” says Brown.

Education officials say a part of the flexible plan is allowing districts to continue online learning indefinitely, or staggering their in-person classroom instruction.

In light of that, they say average daily attendance will not be factored into funding given to districts for the upcoming year.

Brown says more guidance regarding the healthy at school plan will be released tomorrow.