Kentucky incumbents win easily in rare unfinished primaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican incumbents Mitch McConnell, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie have won their party’s nominations in Kentucky.

But many races were left in suspense Tuesday night and won’t be resolved for days after an unprecedented primary election in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topping the list of undecided races was the contest for the Democratic nomination to challenge McConnell in the fall.

Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath and freshman lawmaker Charles Booker were the leading vote-getters in the crowded Democratic primary, which was too early to call.

Many outcomes might not be known for a week until counties submit vote totals.

