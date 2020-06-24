Cincinnati Reds President Dick Williams says organization is “fired up” for MLB restart

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – If you’ve missed the sweet sound of the crack of the bat, the wait is nearly over. The Major League Baseball Players Association has accepted the league’s terms. You can expect to see pro baseball return July 23 or 24. On Wednesday, Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams spoke about the restart.

“We’re pretty fired up. Heard from players, heard from coaches and everybody is ready to go. We’ve been waiting for this,” said Williams on a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday. “Feels like the longest rain delay we’ve ever experienced. Ready to pull the tarp.”

Before players hit the diamond for preseason training starting July 1st, there will be an intake process designed by the MLB, which includes a period of quarantine. As far as that preseason training, the Reds won’t travel be traveling this year.

“We’ll get to do our preseason training, our summer training here in Cincinnati. So the players and everybody are excited they’re going to get some here and train in the community.”

This season will look unlike any other you’ve likely seen. There will be 60 games, the shortest since 1878. The number of playoff teams remains at 10. With no minor leagues as of now, teams will be able to retain 60 players. Two in-game changes; the National League will now have a designated hitter and extra innings will start with a runner on second base.

That new DH rule has a lot of baseball fans talking. Williams is all for it.

“I built this team to have a DH! We built this team have a DH, you know?” said Williams. “We’ve got hitters. And the ability to get more bats in the lineup is a great thing for us. I was really happy to see that sneak in there for this year.”

Players have the option to opt out of the restart, but Williams says no Reds have stated they will. And just like other sports, for now there will be no fans. As for what fans can expect to see when the team takes the diamond at the great American Ball Park ballpark, Williams says it will be a team ready to fight.

“I think we’ve got a group of guys who are going to ride to the challenge. The intensity should be higher. The sense of urgency should be greater. The opportunities should be greater.