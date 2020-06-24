Boone National Forest to open swimming beaches at Cave Run Lake

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WYVQ) – One of the long-awaited signs of summer for many Kentuckians and visitors to the state’s scenic areas finally will arrive Monday, June 29.

Delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, the Daniel Boone National Forest will reopen the Twin Knobs and Zilpo swimming beaches on Cave Run Lake.

Visitors will be allowed entry until capacity is reached, the Forest Service said in a statement.

Recreation facilities, such as group camping areas and picnic shelters, will now be open to groups of up to 50. Some amenities may be limited. Call ahead for details. A complete list of sites reopening can be found here.

The Forest Service is reopening sites in phases using a site-by-site approach, including assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety.

According to rangers, the agency is balancing a commitment to health and safety with maximizing public access.

Previously, the Forest reopened the Redbird Crest Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System and the Red River Gorge on May 22. On June 3, most day use sites across the Forest reopened. On June 11, developed campgrounds reopened.

“The reopening of recreation sites on the Daniel Boone National Forest will continue to be based on our work with our state and local partners and align with the guidelines issued by the White House, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are looking forward to again seeing these sites filled with the people from the communities we serve, enjoying the full benefits their national forests have to offer.”

As recreation sites continue to open, the Leave No Trace 7 Principles are more important than ever. Make a plan, be prepared and leave no trace. If a recreation area is full, please consider another location, the Forest Service advised.

“We encourage you to go outside and enjoy the fresh air, but take extra steps to do this safely,” Olsen said. “Be extra cautious and avoid high-risk activities that might require health care or rescue.”

Although not accepting in-person visits, offices remain open and operational. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local Forest Service office for general information or assistance in obtaining maps and passes.

The Daniel Boone National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionalong with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF.