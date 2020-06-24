Bond set at $200,000 for child porn suspect

LEBANON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bond is set at $200,000 for a 31-year-old Marion County man suspected of distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Benjamin A. Buckland was arrested Tuesday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation which was started after agents discovered he was distributing and possessing material, the KSP said in a statement.

Troopers searched Buckland’s home Tuesday and seized computers and other items that may have been used in the crime, the KSP said.

Buckland is charged with eight counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, which is a Class D felony; six counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, which is a Class D felony; three counts of second degree sodomy, which is a Class C felony, and one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 16 years old, which is a Class B felony.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.