Arrest made for death of Lexington woman run over by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A woman has been arrested, accused of intentionally running over another woman, killing her, with a car.

Lexington Police say 53-year-old Jacquetta Perry is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

She is accused of killing 48-year-old Eugenia Keens, who was killed June 10 on Martha Court, then driving away.

At the time, residents of the neighborhood told WTVQ ABC 36 News Keens was trying to get $40 back from the person.