Summer sports leagues feeling anxious to get back out on the field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Summer sports leagues are dealing with an unprecedented time just like everyone us.

Normally teams would have been practicing up until the games start but because of quarantine, they’ve missed out on the opportunity.

The Lexington Adult Baseball League says either way, they’re ready to get back out on the field.

In the wintertime, the team would work inside and then once it gets warmer, they make their way to different outdoor fields to practice but because of businesses being shut down they haven’t gotten to practice.

According to the president of the Lexington Adult Baseball League, Fayette County is not allowing anyone to rent its high school fields.

They are now searching for a field to play on this year and trying to work with parks and rec.

June 29 is supposed to be the start of their season this year, but they aren’t sure what the season will look like for them.

“I think some things honestly don’t share drinks, don’t cough on each other. I mean we’re going to be outside in ninety degree weather, I just got back from Indiana and they’re having softball tournaments up there and I mean I think the weathers helping. Just wash your hands, have some common sense,” President Dan Greenberg says.

“Yeah, we’re going to be careful with the folks who come to watch us too. We’re going to make sure that they sit on the benches six feet away from each other the best that we can and make sure we don’t have any unsupervised children out there. We want to make sure that if we’re gonna go out there and play, we don’t want anybody to take home anything with them,” Manager and Board Member Jason Ross says.

The Lexington adult baseball league is looking for more players.