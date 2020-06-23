Tracking a Soggy Election Day

Grab an umbrella to keep in the car if you may be standing outside in election lines! Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon. Drying out for tonight with clouds breaking down.

ELECTION DAY – Mostly Cloudy and windy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to around 80.

ELECTION NIGHT – Decreasing clouds, drying with lows in the upper 50s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com