Pope named to UK Board of Trustees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed

Paula Pope to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees representing UK alumni. She will replace Cammie Grant whose term expires June 30. Pope’s term begins July 1, 2020 and runs through June 30, 2026.

UK alumni voted last year for candidates for the upcoming open alumni position on the board. Pope was one of three top vote-getters whose names were presented to the governor from which to choose an appointee.

Pope joins two other alumni-elected trustees: Michael A. Christian, whose term expires in 2022, and Rachel Watts Webb, whose term expires in 2024.

An alumna of the UK College of Education, Pope earned her bachelor’s in education and master’s in higher education. She was a teacher in the Fayette County Public Schools and served as an assistant to Lexington’s mayor and assistant director of the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce before joining her alma mater as a fundraiser in 1983.

She worked first for UK Libraries, where she played an integral role in the William T. Young Library fundraising campaign, as well as co-chairing the university’s United Way campaign. Pope then moved to the Office of Philanthropy in 2000 where she oversaw the UK Fellows Society, the campaign to restore the historic Main Building, UK Women & Philanthropy, and she co-chaired the university’s 2015 Sesquicentennial Celebration, among other responsibilities. She retired from UK in 2018.

A Life Member of the UK Alumni Association, Pope has been very active at all levels of the organization. She was a 1999 recipient of the association’s Distinguished Service Award and served as national president in 2008-2009. She also has held leadership positions in numerous Lexington civic and charitable organizations.