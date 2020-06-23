Missing teen girl sought in Knox County

FLAT LICK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are working a missing person case involving a 16-year-old girl who walked away from a foster home in Knox County on June 15.

Trooper Sidney Wagner began an investigation and now KSP needs help finding her.

McKenzie Ledbetter left walking from a residence on Evergreen Road in the Flat Lick community of Knox County.

McKenzie is approximately 5-2, weighing 90 pounds, with a slim build and shoulder length black hair. McKenzie has family in London, Ky., and in Rockholds, Ky., where she may be trying to return.

Anyone who has information should contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Trooper Sidney Wagner is continuing the investigation.