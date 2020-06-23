Local angler competes in $1.3 million event

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lancaster, Ky., fisherman is among 204 pros competing for a share of the $1.3 million purse this week on the FLW’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tenn.

Bradley Roy is among those fishing Tuesday through Friday for a shot at the $160,000 top prize in the event, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council.

FLW has worked closely with local hosts and public health officials at the national, state and county levels in coordinating the event. The health and safety of anglers, marshals, staff and sponsors remain the top priority. The event will be held with attendance limited to anglers and essential tournament staff only.

Fans are encouraged to forgo the daily takeoffs and weigh-ins and follow the event online through the expanded four-day “FLW Live” coverage and weigh-in broadcasts at FLWFishing.com.

Originally a field of 150 anglers, the roster was expanded to 204 after 54 MLF anglers accepted an invitation to compete in three Super-Tournaments.

MLF announced an abbreviated 2020 Bass Pro Tour schedule due to their mid-season pause related to the coronavirus and inflexible television production deadlines, which prompted FLW Executive Vice President Kathy Fennel to create the opportunity for both FLW and MLF pros.

Pros competing in this event include former FLW champions Bryan Thrift, Justin Atkins, John Cox, Brad Knight, Anthony Gagliardi, Jacob Wheeler, Brent Ehrler, David Dudley and Darrel Robertson.

They’ll be joined by bass-fishing superstars like Jordan Lee, Skeet Reese and the man many deem the FLW G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), Andy Morgan.

Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. EDT each day from Point Park at Dayton Boat Dock in Dayton. The weigh-in each day will begin at 3 p.m.

In Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit competition, the full field of 204 pro anglers compete in the two-day opening round on Tuesday and Wednesday. The top 50 pros based on their two-day accumulated weight advance to Thursday.

Only the top 10 pros continue competition on Championship Friday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.

FLW anglers are vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the Tackle Warehouse FLW TITLE presented by Toyota, the Pro Circuit championship. The 2020 Tackle Warehouse FLW TITLE presented by Toyota will be held on the St. Lawrence River in Massena, New York, Aug. 24-29.

MLF pros competing in the Pro Circuit “Super Tournaments” will fish for prize money only. No points will be awarded toward any championship or title to MLF competitors. Only the original Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit anglers will compete for the AOY title throughout the remainder of the season. AOY points in the final events will be awarded based on Pro Circuit anglers finishing order. The top-finishing FLW pro will receive “first-place points” regardless of where he finishes in the overall standings, and so on.