LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was shot during a dispute this morning at a motel on Newtown Pike in Lexington.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. at the Morel 6.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police, and underwent surgery.

No word yet on suspects or motive in the shooting, as police continue to investigate.