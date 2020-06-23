Lexington Libraries now accepting returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Lexington Public Library customers are now able to return books and other items at all library locations using the exterior return slot at any branch.

Items will remain on customers’ accounts for up to seven days to allow time for items to be processed and quarantined before they are borrowed again.

No fines or fees will be accrued.

“We’re excited for the community to begin returning books and other items to the library where they will be quarantined and prepared for others to safely check out,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “We are grateful for the public’s cooperation and safekeeping of library materials over the past few months and look forward to adding new services as we can safely do so.”

Dieffenbach pointed to a study completed by the research firm, Battelle, in partnership with the Institute for Museum and Library Services and OCLC, which showed that the COVID-19 virus was undetectable after a quarantine period of three days. The study was released yesterday.

The Lexington Public Library has six locations, each with an exterior book return drop: