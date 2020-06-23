KSP gets almost $2. 5 million to fight meth, heroin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police will receive almost $2.5 million million in federal funds to fight methamphetamine and heroin trafficking.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services — COPS Office — announced nearly $42 million in grant funding Tuesday through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) and Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) program to support state-level law enforcement agencies fighting illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and prescription opioids.

The COPS Office is awarding more than $29.7 million in grant funding to 14 state law enforcement agency task forces through the Anti-Heroin Task Force program.

The KSP is getting $1,455,320 from those funds.

AHTF provides three years of funding directly to state-level law enforcement agencies with multijurisdictional reach and interdisciplinary team structures, in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and other opioids.

Through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program, the COPS Office is also awarding $12 million to 12 state law enforcement agencies.

The KSP is getting $1 million from that fund.

These state agencies have demonstrated numerous seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory dump seizures. State agencies are being awarded three years of funding.