Judge lets in late voters stuck in traffic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A judge has allowed a large group of late voters into Louisville’s only polling place after they were held up by traffic.

The doors at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, the city’s only polling location, were locked at 6 p.m. but a group gathered outside.

Video from news outlets showed the group banging on doors outside the center.

A judge ordered the doors reopened until 6:30 p.m. after two U.S. Senate campaigns asked for the order.

About 175 more voters were let in after the court reopened the polling location.

Kentucky’s Secretary of State, Michael Adams said despite some delays, Kentucky has been “a national success story.”